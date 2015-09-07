Matuidi on France winner: I didn't ask myself any questions

Blaise Matuidi has revealed he did not have to think about his technique as he netted a fantastic goal in France's 2-1 victory over Serbia on Monday.



The midfielder opened the scoring in Bordeaux with a header after nine minutes and grabbed an exquisite second midway through the first half, volleying an emphatic finish beyond Pedrag Rajkovic from distance.



The Paris Saint-Germain man claimed he had no hesitation in going for the goal, but stated that the final score was the most pleasing aspect of the night.



"I saw the ball coming and I didn't ask myself any questions, but the most important thing is the victory of the team," Matuidi told TF1.



The result made it two consecutive wins for France, but the match-winning midfielder insisted there is still work to do before they host Euro 2016.



"I try to do everything possible to help the team so we can win matches," Matuidi added. "Today I had success. I'll keep working.



"The most important thing will be to perform well at Euro 2016. We all want to do well in the competition."



Coach Didier Deschamps lauded Matuidi's attacking improvements this term, in which he has now hit four goals for club and country – one fewer than he managed in the whole of the previous season.



"In the activity, the pressing, he is always there. This season his offensive efficiency is at the maximum," he told reporters.



"He is confident. He scored a beautiful goal today and one with his head. He brings precision and efficiency. This makes us good."