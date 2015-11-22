Matuidi: It was an emotional victory for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi admitted it was an emotional affair as the French champions played their first game since last week's terror attacks in Paris.

Matuidi scored what proved to be the winning goal as PSG recorded a 2-1 away win against Lorient on Saturday.

The win extended PSG's winning streak in the league to eight games, with Laurent Blanc's men yet to taste defeat in the domestic competition this season.

But Saturday's fixture was a difficult one for the Parisians following the atrocities in the French capital that killed at least 129 people on November 13.

"It was not easy, we had a lot of players who felt emotional. Today, we had a good game on a very difficult pitch," Matuidi said.

"And of course it was a special game, we all know why. There was a good memorial for the victims. I'm thinking of all these people. I am a Parisian, I grew up there and I've been affected by what happened. I wanted a tribute and it went well so I'm happy about that.

"Now we must try to take pleasure on the field even if it's very difficult for everyone. We must try to go forward. We know life is maybe never going to be like before. But we have to deal with it. As I said, we must go forward.

"Tonight, we tried not to think too much at all this and to bring some joy to people - at least during 90 minutes."

PSG come up against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.