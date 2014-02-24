Matuidi: Leaders PSG will be difficult to catch

A hat-trick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the catalyst for Laurent Blanc's men to pick up a maximum haul in a 4-2 victory at Stadium Municipal on Sunday.

The result was harsh on the hosts, who were more than a match for the defending champions, but the superiority of the PSG attack eventually shone through as they re-established a five-point gap to second-placed Monaco.

And midfielder Matuidi thinks that PSG are beginning to make life difficult for the chasing pack.

"We know we have the potential to score a lot of goals," he told the club's official website. "Today (Sunday) it wasn't easy, especially with this early kick-off time we aren't used to, and after a game in midweek (against Bayer Leverkusen) that took a lot out of us.

"We showed everyone it will be tough to stop us."

Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and full-back Maxwell both agreed that PSG's forwards were crucial to victory.

"It's an important victory after Monaco's victory on Friday," Sirigu said. "It's also important because this was an away match. It was tougher than usual, it's true, but winning matches like these really counts.

"They didn't surprise us. You have to adapt to each and every match and we are succeeding at the moment. Our strikers were the difference today."

Maxwell added: "The five-point lead in the standings is very important for us. We weren't great in all the departments, but the main thing is the victory. It's very important to score when the chances come your way.

"Congratulations to the forwards today."