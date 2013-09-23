Matuidi rues missed PSG opportunities

Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired Laurent Blanc's side into an early lead at the Parc des Princes, but Radamel Falcao restored parity in the 20th minute.

And, despite creating a host of chances, PSG were unable to find the goal that would have seen them leapfrog Monaco at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

"It was a good game," Matuidi commented. "We put them in trouble and we had opportunities, but we could not pull it together.

"Nevertheless we can be happy with the performance. It was one of the best we have had since the beginning of the season.

"We are disappointed with the result but not the performance."

Monaco sit two points clear of PSG at the summit with six games of the 2013-14 season played.