Matuidi sets sights on PSG quadruple this season

Laurent Blanc's side were frustrated by the principality club in the last round of Ligue 1 fixtures, with Leonardo Jardim's side holding them to a goalless draw to prevent the Parisians topping the league.

But PSG had no such problems at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with goals early in each half from David Luiz and Edinson Cavani sealing their place in the last four and providing a timely boost ahead of next week's UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"We deserved the victory, we played a really good in the game, that resulted in goals," said the midfielder, who put in a typically dynamic display before being replaced by Maxwell late on.

"Despite what people may think, it is good this season – we are still qualified in four competitions.

"We want to extend this season, despite all that has been said and even though we were slow at the start, because now we are a better team."

The hosts got off to a flying start when David Luiz capitalised on sluggish Monaco defending to head home after just three minutes, before Cavani added a second with a cool finish just after the interval.

However, PSG – who have also reached the Coupe de la Ligue final – did miss a hatful of opportunities to put the result beyond all doubt, with Ezequiel Lavezzi, Javier Pastore and Cavani all squandering chances.

"Inefficiencies were there, yes, and we will work on it," added Matuidi.

"We dominated, it was a good game and we could have won by a larger score, but we are happy."