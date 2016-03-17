Mature Kane can handle Euro 2016 - Pochettino

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino insists he no longer has concerns over Harry Kane's exploits with England ahead of Euro 2016 later this year.

The 22-year-old striker has enjoyed another fine campaign, scoring 22 goals in all competitions as he closes in on last season's tally of 31.

Kane, though, had struggled earlier in the season, scoring once in his first nine Premier League games after Pochettino voiced concerns over his schedule, with his player called up for the European Under-21 Championship shortly after Spurs' post-season tour to Australia and Malaysia.

Another busy spell awaits Kane after the 2015-16 season, with England hoping for a long run in the tournament in France, but Pochettino is confident he is now better placed to cope.

"I am not worried because last season was worse than this summer," said the Spurs head coach.

"It was hard for him to start the season because he played in the Under-21s in the Euros and he didn't have much time to rest.

"It was difficult for him, but we never had doubts about his quality. We had to use some weeks of the season to get him in the best condition.

"But Harry has more experience now and is more mature. I am not more worried than last season."