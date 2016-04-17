Mauk reminds me of Totti - Kewell

Harry Kewell is reminded of Roma great Francesco Totti when watching Adelaide United star Stefan Mauk.

Mauk, 20, has starred for Guillermo Amor's men since making the switch from Melbourne City in January.

The midfielder and Kewell were together at the Melbourne club and the Socceroos great has high hopes for the Olyroo.

Kewell, now coach of Watford's Under-21s, told Omnisport that Mauk should make a European move in the near future.

"I'd like to see Stefan over here," said Kewell, who will be speaking at a Football Federation Victoria lunch as well as conducting 10 masterclasses around Melbourne in early May.

"When I had him at Melbourne Heart at the time, I thought he was an exceptional young player. I don't think he got a good chance at Melbourne, especially even when I was there.

"He's got a great work ethic, he's very good on the ball.

"He actually kind of reminds me of - I know people have visions of players - a young Francesco Totti kind of player. I think that's what he can become.

"I actually do believe he should get himself over into Europe."

Another player starring in the A-League and expected to move abroad is City and Socceroos star Aaron Mooy.

Kewell, who went abroad as a teenager, said if the 25-year-old wanted to be truly tested, he needed to make the move.

"Each to their own. I always find that people find the leagues for themselves. Some leagues are suited to other people. I think it's down to them," he said.

"Aaron, yes, I think he has the ability to play overseas. Is he going to do it? Who knows? No-one knows what is in his mind at the moment.

"If he wants to test himself amongst the greatest players in the world, then he's got to get himself over into Europe.

"If he's happy to keep playing and dominating Australia, then fantastic. He's going to keep having some wonderful performances in Australia and you can see he's one of the best young players in Australia at the moment."

