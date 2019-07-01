Maxwell looking forward to Edinburgh derby experience after sealing Hibs loan

Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell aims to take his Edinburgh derby experience a major step forward after joining Hibernian on loan.

Maxwell will challenge Israel international Ofir Marciano for the goalkeeper’s jersey after joining for the season.

The 28-year-old Welshman is well aware of what lies in store after watching former North End team-mate Daryl Hogan in action for Hibs last season.

The former Wrexham and Fleetwood player told Hibernian’s official website: “Scottish football’s nothing new for me. My dad’s side of the family are Scottish. He grew up in Bathgate and the rest of them are still in Edinburgh.

“I’ve been to my fair share of games and sat in the Hibs end for October’s Edinburgh derby when I was up to see family and support Daryl.

“To be on the pitch for something like that – that’s something to look forward to.”

Maxwell has made 83 first-team appearances for Preston but lost his place to Declan Rudd last year and was loaned to Charlton in January as North End brought in former Motherwell keeper Connor Ripley.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckinbottom said: “We were short of a goalkeeper with Adam Bogdan’s loan expiring and Chris ticked every box for us.

“He has good experience, he’s a presence in goal with good distribution that will help us build from the back.

“We have an excellent goalkeeper in Ofir but we weren’t looking for someone content to be number two.

“We want a fair fight and whoever starts the season in goal will deserve it.”