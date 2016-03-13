Maxwell ponders Ibrahimovic future and his own

Maxwell believes it is possible Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay with Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season, but concedes it might be time for a new chapter in his own career.

Ibrahimovic, who is out of contract in June, has once again fired PSG to the brink of the Ligue 1 title and his goal in midweek secured a quarter-final spot in the Champions League at Chelsea's expense.

Veteran Brazilian full-back Maxwell, who also played alongside Ibrahimovic at Inter and Barcelona, is a keen admirer of his fellow 34-year-old's talents.

"Zlatan has done great things this year. He's in very good shape physically," Maxwell told Telefoot.

"If you criticise a player like him... the criticisms were not right but he responds in the best possible way.

"I don't know [if he will stay], it depends on him and the club."

Maxwell is a reliable presence at the back for Laurent Blanc's team, but, when the 12-month contract extension he penned last year expires, he could look to move on.

For now, he is focused on Champions League glory, but believes PSG's chances would be hit badly if they were to draw defending champions Barcelona.

"For me, perhaps it's time to try something new, you never know. I'm focused on the end of season," he said.

Barca carry a 2-0 lead into the home leg of their last-16 clash with Arsenal this week, and Maxwell added: "We are proud to be qualified for the quarter-finals, and it's not valued as it should be, here in France.

"We must avoid Barcelona, they are a team very strong."