Maybe I'll see you soon - Benzema hoping for Zidane reunion

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema hopes he gets the chance to play for Zinedine Zidane again – seemingly pitching the outgoing Santiago Bernabeu boss for the France national team job.

Zidane's shock announcement came five days after Madrid beat Liverpool to win a third consecutive Champions League.

Benzema has long been championed by Zidane despite periods of barren form, the striker scoring the opening goal in freak circumstances in Kiev after a howler by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The 1998 World Cup winner has been touted as a future France coach by incumbent Didier Deschamps and Benzema - in international exile since 2015 – unsubtly pointed towards a possible reunion with Zidane.

"I did not have the pleasure of playing with you, brother, but I had the immense honour to have you as a coach," Benzema wrote on Twitter.

"So, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have done for me.

"Good luck with whatever comes next for you and yours, and maybe I'll see you soon, God-willing."

Je n’avais pas eu le plaisir de jouer avec toi frérot mais j’ai eu l’immense honneur de t’avoir comme entraîneur alors je te remercie du fond du cœur pour tout ce que tu m’as transmis et apporté . Bonne continuation à toi et aux tiens et peut être à bientôt challah May 31, 2018

Deschamps extended his France contract through to 2020 but his position could be under threat should a hotly-tipped Les Bleus side underperform at the 2018 World Cup.