Mazzarri hails Inter Milan president Thohir

Indonesian businessman Thohir completed his takeover of Inter last October and arrived with ambitions of making the Milan club one of the top 10 teams in the world.

Inter finished fifth in Serie A in Mazzarri's first season at the helm and have since underlined their intent in the transfer market by signing the likes of Nemanja Vidic, Gary Medel, Pablo Daniel Osvaldo and Yann M'Vila.

Mazzarri believes the club are in good hands under Thohir and foresees a bright future for the three-time European champions.

"I have an excellent rapport with Thohir and can assure you so far he has been the ideal president," the former Napoli coach told Corriere dello Sport.

"We had time to get to know each other and that relationship grew with time. Now we have a joint project that can allow us to build a great Inter over the years.

"We are only at the beginning and so far everything has been done within strict economic parameters. We are all working to restructure, rejuvenate and re-launch Inter."

Inter opened the Serie A season with a 0-0 draw at Torino and face Sassuolo next Sunday.