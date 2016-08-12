Mazzarri undecided on Vydra's Watford future

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri would not be drawn on Matej Vydra's future as he continues to evaluate his squad at Vicarage Road.

The Italian is preparing for his first competitive game in charge of the club, with a trip to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

But Mazzarri is also continuing to work in the transfer market, and has not committed to a decision regarding Vydra, who spent last season out on loan at Reading.

"We will see," he told a pre-match news conference. "When a new manager arrives, the club told me to evaluate all the players. This is what I did and am still doing.

"It will depend on our ideas of our club and also the player, if he wants to stay, and takes in the ideas we are working on. There are also other cups as well as the Premier League.

"Also to evaluate the player, we will also need to see who comes in, and then we will make a decision."

Vydra scored only three league goals in the Championship last term, and Watford have strengthened their forward line this off-season, bringing in Jerome Sinclair and Isaac Success to complement Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo.