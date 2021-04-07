Mbappe double gives PSG first-leg advantage

Kylian Mbappe's double inspired Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-2 victory over holders Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening.

Bayern got off to a good start and showed their intent early on with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hitting the woodwork with a header at the near post from a resulting corner.

The Germans were made to rue that miss as PSG opened the scoring moments later when Neymar played Kylian Mbappe through on goal before blasting his shot through the keeper's legs and into the bottom corner.

PSG thought they had doubled their lead in the 11th minute when Julian Draxler beat Manuel Neuer from 12 yards, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Bayern had a chance to level matters eight minutes later but Leon Goretzka had his header saved by Navas, who shouldn't have had a chance to keep it out.

Navas was once again called into action in the 20th minute when he was forced to make a goal saving attempt to keep out Pavard's effort from 20 yards out.

The French giants weren't sitting back as they made their chances count after doubling their lead eight minutes later when Bayern's half-clearance from a corner was hooked back into the box from deep for Marquinhos, who was left totally unmarked to take a touch before slotting past Neuer.

The home side managed to pull a goal back in the 37th minute when Pavard picked out Choupo-Moting, who was left unmarked to beat Navas and bury his effort into the bottom corner.

PSG managed to hold on to their 2-1 lead over Bayern as the game went into the half time break.

Bayern picked up where they left off in the first half and continued to dominate proceedings as PSG sat back and soaked up the pressure.

Navas kept his sides lead intact in the 53rd minute when he made a good low save to keep out Pavard's shot from inside the box.

Bayern continued to put pressure on PSG and eventually managed to make it 2-2 through Thomas Muller, who got on to the end of a Joshua Kimmich free kick to head the ball home from close range.

Mbappe then restored his sides lead in the 68th minute when Neymar made his way up the field before playing an excellent ball to Mbappe, who tucked the ball inside Neuer's near post.

Davies early gifted PSG a goal in the 85th minute when he sent a pass out of defence straight at Draxler, who rifled his shot over the bar from the edge of the box, meanwhile, at the other end Muller fired an effort just wide of Navas' goal two minutes later.

However, the Ligue 1 side held on to their lead until the final whistle to secure the win away from home.