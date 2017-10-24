Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no 'copy' of anyone

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is honoured by comparisons with France great Thierry Henry, but urged people to not see him as a "copy" of someone else.

Mbappe announced himself to the world with Monaco last season, playing a starring role as Leonardo Jardim's men won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Monaco's talent pool was raided by a number of Europe's leading clubs ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and Mbappe was the biggest name to depart, joining PSG in a loan deal which will be made permanent for €180million next year.

His style of play and obvious ability have seen him likened to ex-Arsenal superstar Henry and, although he is grateful for such praise, the 2017 Golden Boy winner is adamant that he has a lot to improve.

"It's an honour to me," he told Tuttosport. "But it does not impact on me.

"I want to be known as myself, not as someone else's copy. I know people expect a lot from me, but I'm not that player who leaves a mark on every game.

"I have to work so hard. My young age will never be an excuse."

Mbappe has also already made a serious impression on the international stage with France and, barring a serious injury or major dip in form, he will surely be a certainty for their squad next year's World Cup.

France will be among the favourites to life the famous trophy, though Mbappe knows that will only happen with maturity.

"For France, the talent is not lacking," he said. "But you need to think about the chemistry of the team.

"We are a young group and this can allow us to grow and mature at the same time as such an important tournament."