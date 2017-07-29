Mbappe's €180m price tag no surprise to Lloris
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to smash the world transfer record for Kylian Mbappe but Hugo Lloris feels his compatriot is worth the fee.
Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris claims it is no surprise to see Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe valued at €180million.
Reports have suggested Real Madrid are prepared to sign the 18-year-old in a deal that would smash the world transfer record set when Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for €105m last year.
Lloris says the ability of the France international, who has also been linked with Manchester City, means the reported fees do not come as much of a shock.
"I'm not surprised at all," said the 30-year-old. "I spent some of the international break with him and he's very, very talented. He's young but has great potential.
"There are a lot of rumours and speculation but the most important thing for him is to be focused on himself."
Mbappe is expected to be involved when Ligue 1 champions Monaco face Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Trophee des Champions clash in Tangier.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.