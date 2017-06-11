Trending

Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote

By

Cheick Tiote tragically died on Monday and former Newcastle team-mate Chancel Mbemba paid tribute to the 30-year-old Ivorian.

Congo DR international Chancel Mbemba dedicated his goal in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying to former team-mate Cheick Tiote.

Ivorian midfielder Tiote, who recently joined second-tier Chinese side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle, died on Monday after he collapsed at the team's training ground.

The football community from across the world paid tribute to the 30-year-old.

And Newcastle defender Mbemba followed suit – via Twitter – after scoring in Congo DR's 3-1 win over neighbours Congo on Saturday.

Mbemba scored in the 90th minute as Congo DR opened their qualifying campaign with victory in Group G.