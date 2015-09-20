McAllister backs under-fire Rodgers

Liverpool first-team coach Gary McAllister backed Brendan Rodgers to turn his side's fortunes around and said the manager had already shown he was capable of success.

The Northern Irishman has come under fire early in the season after leading his team to just seven points from five Premier League matches.

But McAllister, a club great who joined the coaching staff in July, said Rodgers knew what was needed, beginning with Sunday's clash against Norwich City at Anfield.

"He knows the challenge. He knows the job. He's been here a few years now. He knows what's expected," the former Scotland international said.

"For a young manager, he's got experience. He knows what it takes to get results in the league. He's proved it before and it's up to us as a staff to give him help.

"But he'll continue playing the style that he's known for – a quick, passing game that's attractive to the eye.

"Everybody was disappointed after a bad day against West Ham followed by a poor day at Old Trafford. Everybody needs lifting. At some point the motivator needs to be motivated."

Liverpool greats, including Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher, have been critical of Rodgers and his men early in the campaign.

McAllister said he understood the pundits had a job to do, but believes they all want the club to succeed.

"The guys on the TV who have been here have been great for this club. They've got to call it as they see it," he said.

"The last couple of games have not been great, and they can't be there to defend Liverpool. They've got a job to do. But make no mistake: they want Liverpool to do well.

"When things aren't going well and there's a little bit of criticism flying around, that's when I see the brave people in the squad."