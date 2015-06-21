McAllister: Recruitment key to Liverpool revival

Gary McAllister believes Liverpool can force their way back into the Premier League's top four next season, providing the club get things right on the recruitment front.

After narrowly missing out on the title in 2013-14, Liverpool found themselves well off the pace last term as they finished sixth, 25 points behind champions Chelsea.

Rodgers has already begun the process of strengthening his squad for the new campaign - with the arrivals of Danny Ings, James Milner, Adam Bogdan and Joe Gomez already announced.

And McAllister - who won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup during his time at Anfield - feels his former club are capable of bouncing back from a disappointing campaign.

"[Other teams] will strengthen so that puts the pressure on Brendan to get back in there," he told Liverpool's official website.

"But you go back two seasons and Liverpool were inches away from actually being champions.

"So with the right additions I think Liverpool can get into that top four."

McAllister is encouraged by the capture of Milner, who will join Liverpool at the beginning of next month when his Manchester City contract expires.

"I think it's a very good signing," added the Scot.

"He's a quality player, he can play in three or four different positions and he's a very, very experienced international footballer.

"There is good experience within the Liverpool team but adding someone like Milner, who has played at World Cups, played at European Championships, he'll be able to go and cope with the atmosphere at Anfield. I think Anfield is a place he's really going to enjoy."

Liverpool open their Premier League campaign at Stoke City on August 8 – having lost 6-1 at the Britannia Stadium on the final day of last season.