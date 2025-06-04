Liverpool hold ‘discussions’ with Florian Wirtz alternative as transfer negotiations drag on: report

Liverpool’s recruitment engine is already running at full pelt this summer and more signings are expected imminently.

The Reds have already confirmed the addition of Jeremie Frimpong and Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez is also close to a move, according to reports.

Premier League champions Liverpool are widely considered the favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, one of the most in-demand players in European football and a key addition to Arne Slot’s weaponry in defence of the title.

Liverpool keep their options open

Arne Slot fulfilled an obligation to meet with Rayan Cherki (Image credit: Getty Images)

But with Wirtz negotiations ongoing, Liverpool aren’t taking anything for granted. Transfer expert David Ornstein has revealed that Slot fulfilled an arrangement to meet with an alternative target despite the ‘accelerated’ progress towards a Wirtz deal.

“It can be disclosed that head coach Arne Slot left his holiday last week and flew to the south of France to meet Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki,” reports Ornstein for The Athletic.

Lyon's Rayan Cherki (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Liverpool are committed to Wirtz, though that doesn’t stop them performing due diligence on other options and preparing for all outcomes.

“The Cherki discussions were scheduled before the Wirtz chase accelerated and it is normal to proceed with such conversations while your priority signing is not complete and multiple plates are spinning.”

Ornstein explains that the Reds and Premier League rivals Manchester City have been in duel pursuits of Wirtz and Cherki. Liverpool are in pole position for the Germany international and City are favourites to sign Cherki.

“[City] are now focusing on Cherki. While reports have suggested there is a release clause worth €22.5 million in his contract, this is not the case and Lyon want to negotiate for a significantly bigger fee,” adds Ornstein.

Rayan Cherki impressed against Manchester United in the Europa League (Image credit: Alamy)

They’ll do well to get much more out of City. Cherki is out of contract next summer and selling him at a premium won’t be easy.

Man City are motivated buyers, however, and the 21-year-old is wanted to bolster Pep Guardiola’s midfield options in the wake of Kevin De Bruyne’s exit.

Cherki enjoyed an impressive season in 2024-25, catching the eye of England’s top teams with consistently good performances in Ligue 1 and some headline-grabbing displays in the Europa League.

Lyon made it as far as an extraordinary two-legged quarter-final against Manchester United in which Cherki caught the eye.

The French youngster scored 12 goals and racked up 19 assists between the league and Europa League in 2024-25, the latter marking him out as one of the most productive attacking players in Europe’s major leagues.

Wirtz has the statistical edge defensively but Cherki is no slouch and suits City’s tactical needs.

“City have relied more on ball-carrying to create chances in recent seasons through the signings of Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Omar Marmoush. Cherki fits well into that scheme and adds an extra layer with his passing,” writes Ornstein.