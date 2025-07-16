Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister could make shock exit, in £100m blockbuster move: report

Liverpool's £35 million capture of Alexis Mac Allister in 2023 is one of the best pieces of business in recent years.

The Argentinian Reds star is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now, and is a World Cup, Premier League and Copa America winner, all at the age of 26.

He is a vital cog of Arne Slot's Liverpool machine and is expected to play a starring role in the new season alongside Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool hero Alexis Mac Allister wanted in £100m blockbuster move

Alexis Mac Allister touches the World Cup trophy after Argentina's win at Qatar 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mac Allister's wonder strike against Tottenham effectively sealed Liverpool's 20th Premier League title.

It was typical of the midfielder who, despite being five foot seven inches, is full of power, grit and determination, which has placed him amongst the elite players in the world.

Alexis Mac Allister playing for Liverpool against Wolves, 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

Spanish outlet Fichajes now believe that Mac Allister is one of Real Madrid's top targets to bolster their midfield.

However, with how important he is to Liverpool, and the fact he has three years remaining on his deal, and transfer appears complicated.

Transfermarkt value the 26-year-old at €100 million, and it is likely to take a bid in excess of that to pry him away from Anfield. Real Madrid are not expected to move for the midfielder this season, but will monitor his situation ahead of future transfer windows.

FourFourTwo understand he is part of a three-man shortlist drawn up by Real Madrid that includes fellow countryman Enzo Fernandez and Inter's Nicolo Barella. The latter is viewed as a more likely option, with the Italian side more likely to negotiate, but each deal is viewed as complicated.

Xabi Alonso, new Real Madrid boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst the signing of Florian Wirtz would soften the blow of losing Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool should do everything in their power to ensure it doesn't happen.

Mac Allister is so important to the Liverpool side, and whilst Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai can both operate from deep, neither can do it to the level or ability that Mac Allister can.

His play-style compliments that of Ryan Gravenberch superbly to create an incredibly balanced base of midfield for Liverpool.