McAuley secures West Brom stay

West Brom centre-back Gareth McAuley has signed a new one-year contract with the Premier League club.

Northern Ireland international McAuley was out of contract following the 2014-15 campaign but his new deal at the Hawthorns will commence on July 1.

The 35-year-old has made 138 appearances for West Brom, scoring nine goals, since joining on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in 2011.