McCarthy eager to prove himself at Everton

McCarthy's £13 million deadline-day switch to Goodison Park sees the 22-year-old get another taste of top-flight football after FA Cup winners Wigan were relegated last season

The midfielder is delighted to join Everton and knows he will have to work hard to earn a place in Roberto Martinez's side as the Spaniard also clinched the signing of Gareth Barry on a season-long loan from Manchester City before the transfer window closed.

However, after starting every game for Wigan in the Premier League last term under Martinez, McCarthy is ready to do whatever it takes to become an Everton regular.

'It is a big challenge and one that I will give my best go," he said.

"It is exciting times. I am not going there to walk into the team, there is real competition for places and I know that and I have been told that by the staff that I won’t walk into the team.

"I have to work hard and prove that I am willing to go on and play."

McCarthy has another challenge to negotiate before he can get his Everton career under way, though, as he is part of the Republic of Ireland squad that will play two crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the next week, with the first against Sweden on Friday.