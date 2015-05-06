McCarthy robbed at gunpoint

Benni McCarthy has been robbed at gunpoint in a barbers' shop in Johannesburg.

The former South Africa striker, who won the 2004 UEFA Champions League with Porto, was getting his hair cut when three men held up the shop and stole his jewellery.

McCarthy's agent Percy Adams said his client was the only man targeted inside the shop.

"They fled the scene in a black BMW with unknown registration numbers," Katlego Mogale of Gauteng police told Eyewitness News.

"At this stage the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the shopping complex. The investigators will be able to view CCTV footage."