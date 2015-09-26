McClaren pleased despite Chelsea comeback

Steve McClaren lauded his players despite seeing Chelsea come from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw and deny him a first Premier League win as Newcastle United boss.

McClaren entered the fixture under pressure following the 1-0 home loss to Championship Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup.

It appeared that would ease when goals from Ayoze Perez and Georginio Wijnaldum put Newcastle in control at St James' Park.

Yet Chelsea roared back to claim a point, Ramires and Willian getting the goals..

"We were so close to a great win," McClaren told Sky Sports. "Then at 2-2, you think we could win it or lose it.

"The key thing was the way we played. We told the players to end the week well, and their attitudes were magnificent.

"The crowd responded to that and we played some very good football. We looked a team. That was more like it.

"That's the benchmark. We've shown the standard in terms of attitude. I wish we'd have won, but I think the belief has been there. It needs to grow.

"We're changing a lot of things. We've had a lot of bad luck and bad fixtures. It's been difficult but you stick together through those times and I hope we go on from this."