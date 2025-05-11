Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea online – Live stream, TV details, strange kick-off time explained for key clash in Champions League race

Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea today, Sunday May 11, for a crucial Premier League clash in the race for the Champions League spots, with all the details here on live streams and TV. broadcasts around the world.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea key information • Date: Sunday 11 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 12pm BST / 7am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+(UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

With three games remaining in the Premier League, the title is sewn up and a full three teams are already relegated, leaving the race for the European spots as the final piece of jeopardy.

This season, the top five will qualify for the Champions League, and both Newcastle (4th) and Chelsea (5th) find themselves in that berth right now, but it's all to play for, with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa not yet out of it.

Newcastle and Chelsea are locked on 63 points, just one behind Man City in third and four behind Arsenal in second – whisper it, but one of these two sides could end the season as the Premier League runners-up. Either of them could also end it in the Europa League, with Forest on 61 points and Villa on 60.

It's a bit of a six-pointer, and it should be a cracking game, so read on for all the details on how to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Is Newcastle United vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea on TNT Sports or Discovery+.

Newcastle Chelsea is taking place in the rather unusual slot of a Sunday 12pm kick-off but it is on TV and is TNT's pick for the week.

TNT Sports 1 is the channel TV viewers need, while Discovery+ is the streaming platform for those who watch online. Access costs £30.99 a month and coverage starts at 11am BST.

Why is Newcastle vs Chelsea kick-off at 12pm on Sunday?

12pm on a Sunday is not a common kick-off time in the Premier League, but it is an option when the game has been selected for broadcast and one of the team's has played in Europe in mid-week.

This game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 12.30pm, the usual slot for TNT Sports' weekly fixture, but Chelsea were playing in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday night, so they have been handed an extra day to recover.

With Sky Sports showing two games as part of the usual Super Sunday from 2pm to 6.30pm, there are two options for makeshift Sunday TV slots to avoid a broadcaster clash – 12pm or 7pm. In this case, both clubs have agreed on the earlier option.

Watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, fans can watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea on USA Network.

USA is a cable TV channel, and it doesn't have its own streaming platform, so if you don't have cable, you'll need a cord-cutting alternative, such as Sling, which gets you all the channels in a streaming package.

Sling starts from $45.99 a month, depending on your location and the channels you want.

What if you're away from home when Newcastle United vs Chelsea is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea in Canada? Newcastle United vs Chelsea is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea in Africa? You can watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea on beIN Sports or on SuperSport, depending on which country you're in.