McGeady settling in well after Everton arrival

The Republic of Ireland international moved to Goodison Park from Spartak Moscow for an undisclosed fee during the January transfer window, and made his first Premier League start in Saturday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa, coming close to opening the scoring when he struck the post with a rasping left-footed drive.

He admitted to feeling nervous before the game, before praising his new team-mates for the way they had welcomed him into the squad.

"I was a little apprehensive at the start," McGeady told Everton's official website.

"It was a great first game for me. I'm not saying I played great because I didn't but the team ultimately won and that's the main thing.

"I've settled in quite well. It's been three weeks, all the lads have been great with me and it's been quite an easy transition so overall I'm pretty pleased.

"Coming to a new club you can be a little bit on the outside to begin with, but I knew a lot of the boys before I came and the lads have been great, they're a great bunch of boys."

McGeady conceded that there were still elements of his performance that he felt he could work on as he increases his match fitness.

"There are still a couple of things I was disappointed with," he said.

"I maybe thought if I was on my game I wouldn't have done that but I just need to bide my time and be patient and hopefully in the coming months I can be up to speed."