McInnes demands Aberdeen response after ‘humiliating’ Rangers drubbing

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expects to see a major response after their “humiliating” experience at Ibrox.

The Dons are looking to make amends following their 5-0 thrashing by Rangers when they host Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday.

Aberdeen were further under strength after going down to a penalty shoot-out defeat against Hearts three days after losing Andy Considine to a sickness bug and James Wilson to a knee problem.

McInnes felt his side lacked energy but also personality at Ibrox as they were taken apart without troubling Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal.

And the Dons boss wants his men to prove a point at Pittodrie this weekend.

“You have to look at sore results like that and you have got to be honest with yourself and the players,” he said.

“It was a tough, humiliating experience but that’s the way it is sometimes. I have been involved in football a long time and you get good days and bad days, and that was a particularly bad day.

“But everything is about the response, showing enthusiasm after disappointments and failures.

“That’s what we have tried to stress to the players this week. I feel there’s an honest bunch of boys there who are hurting like everybody else but the only way we can make ourselves feel better and make the supporters feel better is by winning games.

“It’s important we show a response and show we are hurting. We are hoping to get one or two back to helps us but going out there and trying to show a level of performance is important.

“The players have got to show confidence, they can’t be knocked by such a disappointing result.

“They have got to carry themselves properly and just do what I have always done in these types of situations – just work that bit harder. When more is asked of you, give more.”

Considine will return on Saturday but could still be without seven players.

Andy’s back, he has trained since Tuesday. (Scott) McKenna is back training today (Thursday) but we understand he has been a long time out. (Craig) Bryson is getting closer. But none of the others are any closer.”