McInnes feels ‘anger, frustration and contempt’ towards McKenna suitors

Angry Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists he is still planning on playing Scott McKenna against Rijeka but has revealed his “contempt” for the English clubs trying to prise him away at the last minute.

The defender has jetted out with the rest of the Dons squad for Thursday night’s Europa League clash in Croatia despite having submitted a formal transfer request earlier this week.

The 22-year-old Scotland international decided to act after seeing Pittodrie chiefs reject bids from both QPR and Nottingham Forest.

His plea was promptly dismissed, but the timing of the interest from down south has left McInnes furious.

The English transfer window shuts just two hours before McInnes’ side are due to kick-off at the HNK Rijeka Stadium and should either of McKenna’s suitors return with an acceptable bid, the Dons boss could be left having to re-jig his plans at the 11th hour.

McInnes said: “Nothing has changed with Scott and unless someone tells me differently, he is playing.

“I think clubs have had every opportunity to put their best foot forward over the last few weeks. Any club who is trying to do a deal today has no consideration for us and total disregard for us on the eve of such an important game.

“I spoke to Scott probably more than any other player over the last couple of weeks. He’s obviously got a lot to contend with at the minute and there’s a degree of sympathy from myself, but I think he’s an Aberdeen player.

“He’s got to continue to act like an Aberdeen player and perform for us like an Aberdeen player until I get told differently.

“The team is picked and he’s playing. It’s hardly ideal preparation, but it’s a Europa League game. It’s a very important game for us and these clubs have had the whole summer to do a deal.

“There’s a degree of anger, frustration and contempt towards these clubs for trying to put their best foot forward now.”