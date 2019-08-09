McInnes wants Aberdeen players to channel frustration against St Mirren

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has called on his players to channel their European frustration and pick themselves up for Sunday’s trip to face St Mirren.

The Dons fell to a 2-0 Europa League defeat by Rijeka in Croatia on Thursday in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

Aberdeen were containing their hosts until Shay Logan gave away a needless penalty just after the hour to allow Rijeka to go ahead, and the Croatians doubled their lead from long range in the closing stages.

McInnes told Red TV: “It’s the first disappointment for this team this year and it’s important we try and respond the right way. We need to pick ourselves up.

“There was a lot of energy given out there and a lot of tired boys and disappointed boys in the dressing room but it’s important we use that disappointment and channel it the right way.

“We want to maintain our league form with a win at St Mirren and then we will concentrate on Rijkea again.

“But I need to stress, I feel we have that performance in us that can reverse the deficit and give us the opportunity to go through.”