McIntyre: Spirit can help Dundee survival hopes

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre believes team spirit remains high enough for them to hoist themselves clear of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership drop zone.

The Dark Blues remain second-bottom, just one point above St Mirren who have the opportunity to overtake by defeating Kilmarnock in Paisley on Monday night.

McIntyre’s men had only themselves to blame for gifting Sean Clare his 15th-minute winner as they were beaten 1-0 by Hearts, and then had to endure the agony of seeing Kenny Miller’s goal-bound 84th-minute header saved as they slumped to their third straight league defeat.

But McIntyre, whose side host champions Celtic next in next Sunday’s televised encounter, insists morale within the Tayside club’s camp can keep them in the division beyond the end of this season.

McIntyre said: “I’ve got to commend the lads in that respect.

“Ever since I came in, their attitude and application has been different class.

“You saw that again against Hearts the way they kept going to the bitter end in search of an equaliser.

“Kenny came so close only for their goalkeeper to deny him, but the important thing was we never gave up and fought so hard after conceding such an early goal.

“To be honest, it’s difficult to be critical because the goal was so scrappy and we didn’t make them work for it.

“Now we just have to pick ourselves up and keep working hard which I know the lads here will do.”

Meanwhile, Hearts manager Craig Levein reckons Saturday was the ideal morale-booster ahead of Tuesday night’s Scottish Cup quarter-final replay with Partick Thistle at Tynecastle.

Levein said: “It wasn’t a great spectacle but it was a vitally important three points.

“Tuesday night will be a different type of test which we will need to be ready for.

“We want to go as far as we can in all competitions.

“Partick have just had a great result in the Championship so we know it will be tough.

“But we have got to take the positives from this match – of which there were many – and try to build on things moving forward.”