McLeish returns to management with Genk
Former Rangers, Aston Villa and Birmingham City manager Alex McLeish has taken the top job with Belgian side Genk.
The Pro League outfit sacked previous incumbent Emilio Ferrera after losing the opening game of the season 3-1 to Mechelen.
Genk have drawn their three matches since then and have now moved to appoint a man who counts two Scottish Premier League titles and an English League Cup crown among his honours as a coach.
It marks the end of an 18-month absence from the game for the 55-year-old, who left Nottingham Forest by mutual consent in February 2013 after just seven games at the helm.
McLeish, who has signed a two-year deal, will seek to restore the three-times Belgian champions to their former glory, with the club's last title having come as recently as 2011.
The Scot enjoyed a hugely successful playing career in his homeland, collecting three top-flight titles and a European Cup Winners Cup medal with Aberdeen.
