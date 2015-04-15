McLintock: Coquelin can play with Schneiderlin

Arsenal have enjoyed a fine recent run, winning eight straight Premier League matches to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points.

Part of the reason for their form has been Arsene Wenger's decision to draft Coquelin in from the wilderness, with the Frenchman putting in a series of impressive performances in the heart of Arsenal's midfield.

Despite Coquelin excelling in the defensive midfield role, Southampton's Schneiderlin has once again been linked a move to the Emirates Stadium in the close-season, after the Frenchman was a rumoured target before the start of the campaign.

McLintock - who made 403 appearances for Arsenal between 1964 and 1973 - believes there could be a spot for both men at Arsenal.

"[Coquelin has been] very good," he told Perform. "They've been linked with Schneiderlin at Southampton and that would be a terrific addition.

"He's got height, something Arsenal have been lacking because they've been a small team for a long time.

"So someone of that calibre would be a good thing.

"But it would be a shame if he were to replace Coquelin, he's come on a bundle in the last month or so. That's because he has the opportunity to play regularly and he's taken on the task very well."