McNair determined to secure first-team spot

Manchester United defender Paddy McNair says he is delighted with the belief manager Louis van Gaal has shown in him, but is hoping to be given more first-team opportunities.

McNair is set to miss United's League Cup clash with Ipswich Town on Wednesday after picking up a minor injury during the Premier League victory over Southampton.

And the youngster, who made 18 appearances across all competitions last term, is determined to improve on that tally this campaign.

"I am just going to keep working hard now and hopefully more opportunities will come along for me," he told the United Review.

"[The new contract] felt like a boost for me, it was a great feeling and I was delighted.

"The boss is a great manager, he has done so much in his career, so for somebody like that to support me gives me a massive confidence boost and I have a good relationship with him."