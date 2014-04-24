Mel targets four points for Baggies survival

The Midlands outfit are 16th in the table, three points above the relegation zone but with a game in hand over three of the four sides below them.

Ahead of West Ham's visit to the Hawthorns on Saturday, the Spaniard believes four points – that would take their tally to 37 - will see them secure their top-flight status for another year.

"What we really have clear is that we need four points from the last four games," Mel said.

"If we consider that West Ham (who are 12th) are safe with 37 - that's also what we need.

"Last year 36 was actually the cut-off point. I think 37 will be enough to keep us up.

"Saturday is the final. There is only one match."

Mel feels his side will have no issues playing another high-pressure game and said he is expecting a response from Monday's 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

"We've played under pressure recently in games against Cardiff (3-3 draw), Norwich (1-0 win) and Tottenham (3-3 draw), and in these three games we've done very well," he added.

"In the last six (matches) we've won two and drawn two, so I believe we are ready.

"The (Manchester) City game really was very difficult, particularly with us being 2-0 down inside 10 minutes.

"But some of the performances we have seen recently are those we need to see in order to keep ourselves up."