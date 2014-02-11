Mel worried about Hazard, not Mourinho

Chelsea travel to The Hawthorns hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points with Arsenal and Manchester City not in action until Wednesday.



West Brom have slipped into the relegation zone after managing only four league wins from 25 matches and Mel is under no illusions as to the test his face on Tuesday.

Mourinho could be in for a hostile reception from Albion fans after he described defender Jonas Olsson as a 'Mickey Mouse' player following the 2-2 draw between the two sides at Stamford Bridge in November.

Former Real Betis Mel locked horns Mourinho when he was in charge of Real Madrid and knows all about the Portuguese's qualities.

But the Spaniard is more concerned by the threat posed by Belgium international Hazard, who scored a controversial last-gasp penalty to deny Albion victory at Stamford Bridge and netted a hat-trick against Newcastle United on Saturday.



He said: "Our problem is Chelsea. Our problem is Hazard. He scores goals, not Mourinho. We need concentration on the pitch. Ninety minutes for a good result.



"My opinion is Jose Mourinho is a big manager and big coach. It's difficult to win in Portugal, Spain, England and Italy. He's a big coach.



"Does he talk too much? Sorry but it's not my problem. My problem is Hazard, (Fernando) Torres, Willian, (Samuel) Eto’o. Mourinho is a good coach and manager and for me a good person.



"I watched the match in Spain and the last penalty was bad too. That is West Brom's life.



"But the best motivation for playing against Chelsea is Chelsea. They have good players and are a top team. That is the best motivation."

Mel also hinted that January signing Thievy Bifouma could be in line to make his first start for the club since joining on loan from Espanyol after he came off the bench to score West Brom's only goal in their 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

"It is possible," he added.

"The last match was good for him and it's possible he will be in the line-up.

"It is important for us because Chelsea are a consistent team and West Brom need a surprise.”