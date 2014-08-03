Melbourne City confirm Koren capture

The 33-year-old has a wealth of experience having played over 270 games in the top two tiers of English football with both Hull and West Bromwich Albion, as well as winning 61 caps for the Slovenian national team which he led at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



The announcement comes off the back of news that former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who was rumoured to be joining Melbourne City temporarily from New York City, agreed to a six-month loan deal with English Premier League side and Melbourne City's parent club Manchester City.



Koren becomes the Melbourne's fourth international player and like his new teammate Damien Duff comes to John van't Schip's squad fresh from the English top flight.



An attacking midfielder who is known for his range of passing and creativity, Koren met City's coaching staff on their recent pre-season trip to England with both parties feeling it was the right move.

“We have been looking for the right player – and person – to fill our marquee position and Robert ticks all of the boxes,” managing director of City Football Services Brian Marwood said.

“Robert is an impressive footballer who has had great experience at the top level in England and we’re excited about what he will bring to Melbourne City FC.

“We’ve brought Robert to Melbourne to use his experience and class to help contribute to the team; he’s a natural leader, his resume in the UK speaks volumes and he’s a team player both on and off the pitch.”



Van't Schip was equally impressed with the Slovenian's CV and expects the midfielder to add even more class to what is already an impressive squad.



“Robert is someone who we feel can add something extra to the team and can help us get to the next level," Van't Schip said.

“He is a team player who we believe will contribute well and help our entire squad reach their full potential and help deliver results.”



Koren will wear the number 10 shirt vacated by Harry Kewell and is expected to begin training with the City squad this week.