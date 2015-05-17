Melbourne Victory 3 Sydney FC 0: Third A-League title win wrapped up in style

The A-League title belongs to Melbourne Victory after a commanding 3-0 win over Sydney FC on Sunday.

Only two points separated the sides across 27 league matches and their three head-to-head meetings finished level, but Victory were dominant in the grand final at AAMI Park.

Besart Berisha fired the hosts ahead in the first half, but they left it late to extend their advantage, with Kosta Barbarouses netting in the 83rd minute.

Carl Valeri's dismissal for a second yellow with two minutes remaining never looked likely to cost Kevin Muscat's side and his achievement of becoming the first man to win the A-League as a player and a coach was sealed by Leigh Broxham's injury-time strike.

It is the third time Melbourne - who finished with the Premiers' Plate - have won the crown and first since 2009.