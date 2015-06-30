Mendilibar makes Eibar return

Jose Luis Mendilibar has been appointed as coach of Eibar for the second time.

The Liga club dispensed of the services of Gaizka Garitano after they were relegated from the top flight last season.

Eibar were later reinstated when Elche were demoted due to their financial difficulties, but the decision to dismiss Garitano was not reversed.

Mendilibar subsequently takes over, securing a returning to the game for the first time since he was sacked by Levante in October 2014 just five months after being appointed.

It marks Mendilibar's second spell in charge of Eibar, having also coached the club between 2004 and 2005.