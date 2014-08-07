Menez dismisses his bad-boy reputation

The 27-year-old signed for Milan from Paris Saint-Germain back in June after agreeing terms on a three-year deal.

Menez had previously experienced a stint in Serie A with Roma between 2008 and 2011, where he developed a somewhat unsavoury reputation.

However, he insists that is all behind him now as he looks to make a more positive impression on his return to the Italian top flight.

"Am I a bad boy? The fact that I am a bad boy, excuse the term, is rubbish," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"People have a false picture of me and I want to prove that I am a quiet person on and off the field.

"I'm not saying that I have always been a saint, but I am now grown up, I feel different. In Rome I was young, I went wrong two or three times and I realised I made mistakes.

"As for those who judge me badly as a footballer, I say that in the first two season at PSG I managed almost 20 goals and 30 assists.

"This could be my year. My objectives are to take us back to the Champions League and to win something in this shirt, and to return to the national team."

Menez also revealed that new Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi was the main reason behind his move to San Siro.

"Inzaghi had a discussion with me that convinced me straight away," he said. "He is why I chose Milan.

"I feel a great understanding with the coach. I cannot fail because he is providing so much for me and I would give anything for him.

"I already knew him as a player, of course. He had so much charisma and was very determined, just like now.

"He told me he had spoken of me on the phone with Carlo Ancelotti, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva, asking what I was like on the field and as a person. I know they have said nice things about me, I have to thank them."