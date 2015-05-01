Menez handed four-match suspension after dismissal

Jeremy Menez will miss four of Milan's final five Serie A games this season after being handed a suspension following his red card against Genoa.

The forward was dismissed during the second half of another disappointing Milan display on Wednesday, Filippo Inzaghi's side losing 3-1 to Genoa without their talisman.

Menez – who has 16 league goals this season – received a second yellow card with 18 minutes to play in the match which would normally incur a one-game ban, but governing body Lega Serie A has extended his punishment due to a tirade aimed towards the referee in the aftermath.

In a statement released on Friday, Serie A confirmed Menez's "outrageous" and "blasphemous" behaviour forced them to take further action.

As a result Menez will not be eligible until the final match against Atalanta on May 31, plunging Milan into further turmoil.

His absence will be a huge blow to Inzaghi, who continues to come under intense pressure regarding his own future at the fallen giants.