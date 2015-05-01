Menez handed four-match suspension after dismissal
Milan will be without top scorer Jeremy Menez for the next four matches following his dismissal against Genoa on Wednesday.
Jeremy Menez will miss four of Milan's final five Serie A games this season after being handed a suspension following his red card against Genoa.
The forward was dismissed during the second half of another disappointing Milan display on Wednesday, Filippo Inzaghi's side losing 3-1 to Genoa without their talisman.
Menez – who has 16 league goals this season – received a second yellow card with 18 minutes to play in the match which would normally incur a one-game ban, but governing body Lega Serie A has extended his punishment due to a tirade aimed towards the referee in the aftermath.
In a statement released on Friday, Serie A confirmed Menez's "outrageous" and "blasphemous" behaviour forced them to take further action.
As a result Menez will not be eligible until the final match against Atalanta on May 31, plunging Milan into further turmoil.
His absence will be a huge blow to Inzaghi, who continues to come under intense pressure regarding his own future at the fallen giants.
