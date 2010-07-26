Menezes makes big changes for first match

The midfielder, who will head to White Hart Lane next month once current club Internacional's Copa Libertadores campaign is over, previously has one cap to his name, and is to date Harry Redknapp's only close season signing.

Dani Alves, Ramires, Thiago Silva and Robinho were the only members of Menezes' squad who were in South Africa, where Brazil lost in the quarter-finals to the Netherlands.

Santos pair Paulo Henrique Ganso and Neymar, controversially left out of the World Cup squad by Menezes' predecessor Dunga, were among 11 uncapped players included.

The others were goalkeepers Jefferson, Renan and Victor, defenders Rafael, David Luis and Rever, midfielders Ederson and Jucilei and striker Andre.

Menezes recalled AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato who also missed out on the World Cup as well as Liverpool midfielder Lucas.

The list of omissions included goalkeepers Julio Cesar of Inter Milan, and Heurelho Gomes of Spurs - who had failed to dislodge Cesar from the No.1 jersey despite his stunning form with Spurs towards the end of last season - defenders Maicon, Lucio (both Inter Milan) and Juan (Roma), and playmaker Kaka (AC Milan).

"This is a period of recovery, it's not necessary or good for us to use them at the moment," Menezes told a news conference. "It's the start, we're looking ahead, not at what did or didn't happen."

"There are no restrictions although we have to respect age because time goes on and the queue keeps moving."

The 48-year-old named his squad two days after replacing Dunga, who quit following the 2-1 defeat by the Dutch just over three weeks ago.

Dunga was often criticised for his team's lack of style and former Corinthians coach Menezes said he hoped to return to the more attractive gave with which Brazil are associated.

"If we can win playing with the sort of football people like to see, that would be the best outcome possible," he said.

Menezes has been appointed to lead Brazil to the 2014 World Cup, which the country will host. He is also expected to coach the under-23 team at the London Olympics.

Goalkeepers: Jefferson (Botafogo), Renan (Avai), Victor (Gremio)

Defenders: Andre Santos (Fenerbahce), Dani Alves (Barcelona), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Rafael (Manchester United), David Luis (Benfica), Henrique (Racing Santander), Rever (Atletico Mineiro), Thiago Silva (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Carlos Eduardo (Hoffenheim), Ederson (Olympique Lyon), Paulo Henrique Ganso (Santos), Hernanes (Sao Paulo), Jucilei (Corinthians), Lucas (Liverpool), Ramires (Benfica), Sandro (Internacional/Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Alexandre Pato (AC Milan