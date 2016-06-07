Menezes resigns as Shandong coach

Mano Menezes has resigned from his position as coach of Shandong Luneng, the club have announced.

The former Brazil boss took charge of Shandong ahead of the 2016 season, but, after 11 matches, the team sit in the relegation zone of the Chinese Super League.

Although Menezes led the side to the to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, he has decided to step down, with the club citing "personal matters" as the reason for his departure.

"After friendly negotiation, Shandong Luneng regrets to announce that Mano Menezes has left his position as first team coach with immediate effect," a Shandong statement read.

"Mr Mano has led our team to the last eight of AFC Champions League. The club would like to place on record our thanks for the dedication and commitment he and his team have shown during his stint with the club.

"Due to personal matters, Mr Mano offered to resign as the coach of Shandong Luneng. After careful deliberation, the board of directors approved his request.

"We appreciate his help and everyone at the club wishes him all the best in the future. A Chinese coaching team will be put in charge of training and the upcoming games."