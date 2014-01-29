Merseyside Police to investigate coin-throwing
Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after reports of coins being thrown at Luis Suarez during Liverpool's meeting with Everton.
Uruguay forward Suarez appeared to have several objects hurled towards him from the section housing away supporters as he prepared to take a first-half corner in Liverpool's 4-0 victory on Tuesday.
A subsequent statement from Merseyside Police revealed the incident was being looked into.
"Merseyside Police can confirm it is investigating following reports of some coins and other small objects being thrown during the Liverpool v Everton football match last night (Tuesday, 28 January)," read the statement.
"The incidents took place during the first half of the game when a number of items are believed to have been thrown from the stands onto the playing area.
"Officers are requesting CCTV from the stadium and will review any footage as part of inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents."
