Mertens and Callejon out to build on Napoli victory

Napoli team-mates Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon believe Thursday's 5-0 Europa League victory over Club Brugge can act as a watershed moment for the club this season.

The pair scored twice each as Maurizio Sarri gained his first win in charge - Marek Hamsik also on target as the Napoli boss saw his 4-3-3 experiment pay off.

Sarri switched from his usual 4-2-3-1 system and saw Mertens and Callejon do much of the damage either side of Gonzalo Higuain.

"It was important to win this game. We gave one hundred per cent as always, but there was a great desire to get the victory and boost our season," Mertens told the club's official website.

"When you change coach you need a bit of time to perfect things and we are working hard with Sarri to get to the top.

"If we can all express ourselves as we know we can, the results and the goals will come. It's a matter of movement and tonight we saw a Napoli who won and played well."

Napoli had taken just two points from their opening three Serie A fixtures following Sarri succeeding Rafael Benitez at the San Paolo.

"We wanted to put on a performance because it was important to get our first win," added Callejon.

"I'm happy for the goals, but I'm fine in both formations - not just in the 4-3-3 but also a 4-3-1-2.

"The coach is trying two solutions and the important thing is the team. This victory can give us confidence and security. It was important to unlock that win and now we want to continue on this road."