Messi backs Neymar to win Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has little doubt Barcelona team-mate Neymar will win the FIFA Ballon d'Or at some point in the future.

The former Santos star had to settle for third place behind Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015, but the Argentina international is convinced his team-mate is destined to become the best player in the world.

"I believe Neymar will win the Ballon d'Or one day," Messi told France Football.

"He possesses all the qualities you need and is a player of extraordinary class.

"He will one day be what he wants to be. Everything is possible for him. He is quick, has great technique and is excellent in one-on-ones. He really has it all."

Neymar and Messi have formed a lethal attacking trident at Barcelona alongside Luis Suarez following the latter's arrival in 2014 and the Argentina international is thoroughly enjoying life at Camp Nou.

"Every time I get the ball, Neymar and Suarez are making themselves available, which gives me more space and more options to create something. We know each other very well," he added.

"Neymar was the first to arrive of the two and we got to know each other really well, creating an amazing connection. And then Luis joined us as well and immediately adapted. It all went quite natural. We have a great relationship.

"When I play out wide, I get into one-on-one situations more often, whereas there's less space in the middle of the pitch because there are more players out there. But Luis, Ney and I have the ability to stretch defences and open up spaces, leading to a lot of one-on-ones with the goalkeeper. We have so many options between the three of us."