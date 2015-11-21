Messi on the bench for El Clasico

Lionel Messi has been named on the Barcelona substitutes' bench for El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Argentine has been training this week after missing his side's last nine matches with a knee injury suffered against Las Palmas on September 26, but will not be risked from the start.

The Barca side is otherwise at full strength, with Ivan Rakitic – who had been a fitness concern with a calf problem – named in the starting line-up.

Madrid named Karim Benzema (hamstring) and James Rodriguez (foot) in the starting line-up after both had missed time through injury of late.

Danilo starts ahead of Dani Carvajal at right back, with midfielders Casemiro and Isco amongst the substitutes.

Teams:

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas, Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, Kroos, James, Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Substitutes: Casilla, Pepe, Casemiro, Carvajal, Jese, Isco, Kovacic.

Barcelona: Bravo, Alves, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Busquets, Rakitic, Sergi Roberto, Iniesta, Suarez, Neymar.

Substitutes: Ter Stegen, Messi, Munir, Sandro, Adriano, Vermaelen, Mathieu.