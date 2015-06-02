Messi: Off-field relationship with Neymar and Suarez key

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi says his relationship with Luis Suarez and Neymar off the pitch is the reason for the their sensational form on it.

This season, the trio have played a huge part in Barcelona's La Liga and Copa del Rey successes, as well as their march to the UEFA Champions League final.

A staggering 120 goals have been scored between them in all competitions, a record in Spanish football.

Messi has once again led the way with a return of 58 and he is relishing his link-up with Suarez and Neymar.

"We get along with each other really well, not only on the field but also off it," he said in an interview with UEFA.

"I think that if you get along well off the pitch, this makes things easier on the pitch."

Barca are just one match away from completing the treble, but first must overcome Juventus - themselves looking for a trio of major trophies in 2014-15 - in Saturday's Champions League final in Berlin.

Messi was on the scoresheet in Barca's last two final victories in Europe's premier competition in 2009 and 2011, but he is expecting a tough challenge against the Italian champions.

"I've always said, both [goals in the finals] have been very important in my career because of the matches themselves and the moments when I scored the goals," he added.

"It's a Champions League final - we have to go through a lot to make it to the final because we know it is not easy to become champions again.

"Our dream is to win it all. We know that we will face a very tricky opponent - they are very strong.

"Juventus are a big team. It is a final and anything can happen, but we will prepare and approach it as we have approached finals before."

