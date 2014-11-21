Messi happy at Barcelona, insists Bartomeu

Argentina captain Messi was coy over his future during an interview with newspaper Ole in his homeland this week, stating his desire to remain at Barca before adding that "things don't always work out as you want them to".

However, Messi agreed a new contract earlier this year and Bartomeu insists the 27-year-old has no desire to depart Camp Nou anytime soon.

"Leo is happy at our club, his father has told me, even if he is subjected to great pressure off the pitch," he is quoted as telling 8TV. "[But] he has not asked us a for a further contract renewal.

"He is happy. At the club we always help the player - [Former Barca coach Pep] Guardiola said the same a few years ago.

"Leo is happy at Barca."

Barcelona host Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.