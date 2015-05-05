Messi has 'no problem' with Luis Enrique

Lionel Messi said he has no problem with Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as he prepares to try and ensure Pep Guardiola endures a miserable return to Camp Nou.

Argentina forward Messi reportedly had his differences with Luis Enrique earlier in the season, which led to talk of the coach being relieved of his duties early in his reign.

The Catalan giants have since taken on all comers and are in contention to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in the former Spain international's first season at the helm.

Speaking on the eve of Barca's Champions League semi-final first leg against Guardiola's Bayern Munich side, Messi stated that any discontent between himself and Luis Enrique is in the past.

He said: "In that moment I cleared up what had happened, today our relationship good, normal, there is no problem."

Guardiola won 14 trophies during his time with the Catalan giants before opting to take a sabbatical three years ago.

Messi reflects on Guardiola's time in charge as the period in which he took his game to a different level, but revealed he does not keep in touch with the Bayern coach.

"We played against each other once but of course we had a fantastic relationship here. Since we left, I've seen him a few times but we don't have any kind of relationship," Messi said.

"All the things I learnt from the start to today, I kept growing. At that stage we had Pep and we won a lot of titles.

"I grew a lot during that time. That's when I grew most."

Messi does not believe Bayern will have the edge due to Guardiola being in charge.

"He knows us very well and vice versa we know what he asks of his players and he knows what we can do," Messi added.

"Everyone knows each other pretty well. He was with us for long time we did a lot of important things and won plenty of titles.

"It's not just about me, he knows a lot here. He's a coach that studies everything and everyone knows him."