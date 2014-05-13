Messi: Martino coaching Argentina 'likely'

The 51-year-old Martino made one appearance for Argentina as a player before embarking on a glittering coaching career.

A five-year stint with Paraguay whet his appetite for working at international level and a return could be on the cards, according to Messi.

Martino can still guide Barcelona to the Liga title in his first season in charge if they beat current leaders Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Asked about Martino's future, Messi replied: "(It is) likely (that) we will see him in Argentina national team because he is a great manager.

"And I think he would like to manage the national team."

Argentina are currently coached by Alejandro Sabella and will enter this year's FIFA World Cup in Brazil as one of the favourites, given their array of stars and the fact they are accustomed to playing in South America.

However, Messi does not believe the venue for the tournament puts any burden on his side.

"There is no pressure," he added.

"I think Argentina is always forced to fight for the championship. I think we are in a good moment now.

"We have a nice chance to make something big and we are going quiet and full of hope to get our main objective."

Argentina will face Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria in Group F.